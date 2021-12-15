During the Rainier Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15, Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole presented Senator Betsy Johnson with a plaque honoring her 20 years of service to the people of Rainier in the Oregon Legislature.
Wednesday was Johnson's last day in office following her resignation to focus on her run for Oregon governor.
(0) comments
