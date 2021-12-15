Sen. Betsy Johnson

State Sen. Betsy Johnson poses with a plaque presented to her by Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole honoring Johnson for her 20 years as a legislator.

During the Rainier Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15, Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole presented Senator Betsy Johnson with a plaque honoring her 20 years of service to the people of Rainier in the Oregon Legislature.

Wednesday was Johnson's last day in office following her resignation to focus on her run for Oregon governor.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

How are you de-stressing this holiday season?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.