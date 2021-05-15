Willamette Connections Academy announces the school’s first honor roll for grades K-12.
The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing hundreds of students across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
“On behalf of the administration, teachers and counselors at Willamette Connections Academy, we congratulate all the students who earned a spot on the honor roll,” Willamette Connections Academy Principal Chris Long said. “There's no question it has been a challenging year for everyone, so we're thrilled to recognize this year's list of Honor Roll students.”
The school’s honor roll qualifications vary by grade levels. Students in kindergarten through 8th grade are eligible for honor roll if they have received “A’s” in all their classes during the first semester of the academic year. To qualify for the honor roll, in 9th through 12th grades, students needed to achieve a GPA of 3.75 and above.
“With many families expressing concern over their student falling behind due to the pandemic, I am incredibly proud of our Willamette Connections Academy students who have been thriving in a full-time online learning environment that has continued uninterrupted,” Long said.
According to a new Parent Pulse Report released by Connections Academy, about 60% of families will consider staying with online school even after the pandemic is over.
Willamette Connections Academy First Semester Honor Roll – Columbia County:
- Crixus Harris
Clatskanie
Kindergarten
- Legacy Harris
Clatskanie
2nd grade
- Seven Harris
Clatskanie
3rd grade
- Alexis Green
Columbia City
Kindergarten
- Akaree Lain
Columbia City
3rd grade
- Dylan Adamson
Saint Helens
7th grade
- Bailey Adamson
Saint Helens
9th grade
- David Potter
Vernonia
Kindergarten
- Katie Sprute
Warren
10th grade
Administrators describe Willamette Connections Academy (WillCA) as a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across Oregon. Authorized by the Scio School District but overseen by its own governing board and school leadership.
For more information, call 888-478-9474 or visit www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com.
