Honor Roll

For more information, visit WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.

 Courtesy

Willamette Connections Academy is excited to announce the school’s latest honor roll for grades K-8.

The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing students across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is the solution to the rise in fatal traffic crashes?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.