Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 8,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Columbia County students on the Honor Roll included:
Clatskanie
Sierra M. Bechdoldt, Senior, Management; Foster A. Evenson, Sophomore, Pre-Forest Engineering.
Columbia City
Bergen L. Anderson, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Rylee A. Marks, Junior, Chemical Engineering; Lillianna R. Shriver, Senior, Ecological Engineering.
Deer Island
Myles J. Terry, Senior, Finance.
Rainier
Kelsea M. Kees, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Chase R. Kellar, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Lena G. Lentini, Junior, Graphic Design; Jack T. Richardson, Sophomore, Chemistry; Riley M. Richardson, Senior, Biology.
Saint Helens
Jacob J. Boyle, Freshman, Business Administration; Hunter K. Christiansen, Senior, Computer Science; Amanda M. Click, Senior, Management; Cambria A. Cross, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Sophia M. Estep, Junior, Biology.
Jacob E. Hawkins, Senior, Environmental Engineering; Mckenna R. Jenkins, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Cameron J. Lein, Junior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Lillian V. Niemi, Junior, Art; Thomas Ohanlon, Junior, Liberal Studies.
Jacob A. Olson, Senior, BioHealth Sciences.
Scappoose
Alia M. Alshamsi, Junior, Microbiology; Cora L. Beaudry, Junior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Ashton J. Bisner, Freshman, Pre-Graphic Design; Sydney N. Caleen, Senior, English; Gail Clark, Sophomore, Zoology.
Jada L. Dickerson, Freshman, Human Devel and Family Science; Ian Donaldson, Senior, Kinesiology; Micah J. Donaldson, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Jessica L. Etter, Sophomore, Chemistry; William E. Harley, Senior, Chemical Engineering.
Kyrah A. Harrison, Freshman, Pre-Interiors; Taylor M. Johnson, Freshman, Human Devel and Family Science; Thomas P. Karter, Freshman, English; Alexander M. Langlais, Senior, Biology; Tyler D. Lukinbeal, Senior, Environmental Engineering.
Moses M. Meshell, Junior, Management; Emily L. Padrow, Freshman, Human Devel and Family Science; Courtney L. Reid, Senior, Psychology; Aurora J. Stanley, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Madisyn M. Thorne, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering.
Robert C. Walsh, Junior, Kinesiology; McKenzie J. Worthington, Junior, Political Science.
Vernonia
Sebastian C. Benjamin, Senior, Computer Science; Megan M. Ely, Senior, Marketing; Storm Henson, Freshman, Nutrition; Joshua S. Rice, Freshman, General Engineering; Benjamin T. Skanes, Senior, Chemistry.
Warren
Christopher C. Collins, Senior, Mathematics; Emelia M. Reardon, Junior, Ecological Engineering; Owen T. Ross, Junior, Psychology; Brandon K. Walther, Junior, Economics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.