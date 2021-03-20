Wi-fi on local school buses could become a reality if congressional legislation is approved.
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D) is co-sponsoring legislation that he said would provide E-Rate support for school bus wi-fi to help close the homework gap while students travel on their daily school bus routes in Oregon and nationwide.
“Oregon students in rural and Tribal communities taking long bus rides to and from school need wi-fi during those long stretches to keep up with daily assignments and tackle homework,” Wyden said. “All students regardless of their zip code should have solid internet access, and this legislation would lay the foundation for a reliable bridge to end the digital divide for young Oregonians.”
Wyden said his co-sponsorship of the E-Rate Support for School Bus Wi-Fi Act is part of his agenda to expand broadband access and make high-speed internet affordable across Oregon, including his introduction of the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act that includes an additional $6 billion for the Emergency Broadband Benefit he helped craft in the second COVID relief package.
According to Wyden. that broadband provision had $3.2 billion to keep working families connected to the internet by providing a $50-a-month emergency broadband benefit for anyone laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.
The bipartisan E-Rate Support for School Bus Wi-Fi Act would expand eligibility for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) E-Rate program to reimburse schools that equip school buses with Wi-Fi technology.
According to the FCC, one in three households lacks broadband access, and a December study estimated that nearly 17 million students are stuck in the homework gap without internet access at home to complete their school assignments. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the digital divide into stark contrast, and school districts turned to other funding to provide Wi-Fi hot-spots on school buses and parked them throughout communities.
The bill is endorsed by the National Education Association, Competitive Carriers Association, Free Press, Public Knowledge, School Superintendents Association, Association of Educational Service Agencies, Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, National Rural Education Association, National Rural Education Advocacy Consortium, and the State Educational Technology Directors Association.
“Ensuring that all students have off-campus access to broadband for learning requires a range of creative strategies,” the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA) Executive Director Julia Fallon said. “Wi-Fi equipped buses are an emerging solution that meets this critical need. SETDA is pleased to endorse the E-Rate Support for School Bus Wi-Fi Act, which will empower students to continue learning during their commutes to and from home, regardless of where a student lives."
In addition to Wyden, other co-sponsors of the bill introduced by U.S. Sens. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House by U.S. Representative Peter Welch (D-Vt.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.