Homelessness isn't as visibility evident in Columbia County as it is in the metropolitan areas, such as Portland and Eugene. But the issue is a growing statewide concern for all cities.
The Oregon Mayors Association has issued a plan to successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis.
The plan calls for a partnership between the state and Oregon’s 241 incorporated cities to provide comprehensive funding for local homelessness response and prevention programs.
This would require direct allocations to each incorporated city in Oregon, totaling $123,575,800 annually. In addition to direct, annual allocations, coordinated capital construction investments for specific shelter and transitional housing projects statewide would also be required.
The Oregon Mayors Association formed a task force in May of 25 mayors from across the state to develop a response to homelessness that would help all communities statewide, regardless of size or location, to address the issue.
The task force has sent the following letter to the Oregon gubernatorial candidates and to the Oregon Legislature for review.
"We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a crisis as we respond to the emergency of homelessness across Oregon.
"Last week at the League of Oregon Cities conference, Mayors came together from across the state to discuss critical policies and programs that impact Oregonians. The number one issue throughout Oregon – in both rural and urban communities, large and small – is homelessness. We know this humanitarian crisis is impacting both the individuals directly experiencing homelessness as well as communities at large.
"Many jurisdictions have developed new programs, expanded service efforts, built regional partnerships, and are making substantial investments of local general fund and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to respond to the unhoused emergency. Yet, this humanitarian crisis exceeds our individual capacity. While active projects, programs, and partnerships are in place in many cities in Oregon, the state has an opportunity to partner with local governments to build upon these efforts to make an immediate and impactful difference.
"Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves. No one single approach is effective without a collaborative and coordinated strategy to work together to create the quality of life we all want for everyone who lives in our cities and state. Cities are one part of what must be a statewide approach. We need state leadership to allocate direct funding that is scaled to respond to the gravity of this crisis facing cities statewide.
This past May, the Oregon Mayors Association formed a Taskforce on Homelessness. Twenty-five mayors, representing cities of all sizes from around the state, studied Oregon’s homelessness crisis.
And while the crisis may seem insurmountable, given that the symptoms and solutions look different between urban and rural communities and vary based on a city’s size, geography and available service providers, local government leaders have developed a solution to Oregon’s crisis of the unhoused.
The solution is that the State of Oregon and its 241 cities must come together in partnership to establish and expand local, community-based responses. Time and time again, local programs, which are community-centered, are the programs that provide immediate shelter, needed services, and secure safety for unhoused Oregonians.
For this crisis to be humanely and timely addressed, the State must partner with cities to fully fund local homelessness response and prevention programs. Fully funding local programs requires direct allocations to each incorporated city in Oregon, totally $123,575,800 annually. In addition to direct, annual allocations, coordinated capital construction investments for specific shelter and transitional housing projects, statewide, is also required.
Oregon’s mayors are leading the on-the-ground response on homelessness, but we cannot do so alone and need joint leadership from state government to support cities and our county partners. We call on Oregon’s next governor and legislature to fund the services and housing needed to make an impact on Oregon’s homelessness crisis."
The Oregon Mayors Association's task force of 25 mayors from across the state did not include any from Columbia County. The letter was sent Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.