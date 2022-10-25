Homelessness isn't as visibility evident in Columbia County as it is in the metropolitan areas, such as Portland and Eugene. But the issue is a growing statewide concern for all cities.

The Oregon Mayors Association has issued a plan to successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis.

Homelessness Plan

The plan calls for a partnership between the state and Oregon’s 241 incorporated cities to provide comprehensive funding for local homelessness response and prevention programs.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With inflation rising, are you sending more and saving less?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.