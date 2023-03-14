Community agencies in Columbia County, including Clatskanie, Rainier and those across Oregon providing services and housing supports to youth experiencing homelessness, now have a new funding option.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs, Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is inviting community partners to apply for a portion of $4.1 million in grant funding.

Youth Homeless Funding

The ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is tasked with coordinating statewide planning for delivery of services to youth experiencing homelessness under the age of 25.
