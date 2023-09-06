Leverage Plan

Oregon is moving to leverage Medicaid benefits to prevent homelessness, support behavioral health services, mitigate the impacts of climate change, pending federal approval.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA is moving to leverage Medicaid benefits to prevent homelessness, support behavioral health services, mitigate the impacts of climate change, pending federal approval.

The OHA, in collaboration with Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS), has announced proposed timelines to begin offering new Medicaid benefits that eligible Oregon Health Plan (OHP/Medicaid) members would receive under Oregon’s ground-breaking 1115 Medicaid waiver agreement with the federal government.

Did You Know?

Rent assistance benefits will focus on preventing homelessness for individuals who are medically and economically vulnerable; timeline pending federal approval.

