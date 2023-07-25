Water Bill

Livestock operations are among those that no longer will have unlimited access to water, provided Senate Bill 85 is signed into law.

This story was originally published by Columbia Insight.

Large livestock operations will face stricter water rules in Oregon under a bill passed by state lawmakers earlier this year, in the wake of controversies surrounding the now shuttered mega-dairy Lost Valley Farms.

Did You Know?

Under a new law, dairy and confined cattle operations in Oregon will no longer have unlimited access to water.

