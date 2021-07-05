A chip seal project on Oregon Highway 47 just north of the junction with U.S. Highway 26 is scheduled to start July 6 through July 19.
The chip seal will cover 2.5 miles of Oregon Highway 47, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). Travelers should expect up to 20 minute delays.
The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a potential for some Friday work. One lane of traffic will be open with flaggers and a pilot car used to control two-way traffic. Travelers should also expect loose gravel through the construction zone.
Variable message signs will be posted at various locations to warn travelers of the work and potential delays. Travelers should plan ahead for delays or use an alternative route.
