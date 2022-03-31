Update posted at 11:00 a.m.
Traffic is returning to normal on highway 30 north of Scappoose following police activity in the area. Further details pending.
Previous coverage posted at 10:25 a.m.
Police activity has closed all lanes of highway 30 just north of Scappoose. Drivers are urged to look for alternative routes at this time. Further details are pending.
