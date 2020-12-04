The COVID-19 pandemic may have closed the doors of many theaters, but for the Clatskanie Middle/High School Drama Department, the show must go on.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, the department will premiere its latest production “Alice in Wonderland” on YouTube. After its premiere the show will be available to watch anytime. By using the video conferencing platform Zoom, the students recorded the entire play socially distanced.
“This was a new process,” said Jamie Erwin, the music, drama and art teacher at Clatskanie Middle/High School and director of the production.
The version of the play is from the book “Dramatized Classics for Radio Style Reading, Volume 1” by Lewy Olfson, but Erwin said the class worked to add visual components to the production. Though the play is recorded in separate locations, Erwin said the class incorporated make-up costumes and props to add a visual factor and differentiate it from a radio show.
All but four of the actors in the play recorded their lines over Zoom from home, the others came to school for a better internet connection on the day the performance was recorded.
Keeping in line with theater traditions, the kids had a green room to hang out in while others were performing, except this time it was a separate video chat window than the one that was recorded, Erwin said. The class tried different ways of recording the show and voted on the style they liked best, Erwin said.
Erwin said the CMHS Drama Department has been working closely with Clatskanie Historical Society on their next show, 'Talking Tombstones: Clatskanie’s History, Told By Teenagers. That production will premiere at the end of January.
To watch the "Alice in Wonderland" show, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgHJF6N9UQc&feature=youtu.be.
