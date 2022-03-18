As more people shed their winter clothes heading into spring, Columbia County event organizers are detailing plans to bring back a highly-coveted Easter tradition.
Clatskanie Kiwanis Club will host their Annual Easter Egg Hunt, canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, for three separate age groups ages 2-5, 6-8, and 9 and up at the Clatskanie High School Field at 10 a.m. April 16.
Rainier Eagles #4022, a local branch of a national charity, will hold its version of the event, the City Wide Easter Egg Hunt, also at 10 a.m April 16.
In St. Helens, organizers have revamped the mecca of all Easter events in Columbia County.
In 2018, MEGGa Egg Hunt attracted around 3,500 participants to the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Coordinating the event involves "a lot of logistics," according to MEGGa Egg Hunt Board of Directors President Heather Epperly.
Pre-COVID, the 22-year-old egg hunting extravaganza featured a petting zoo, face painting, and pony rides, among a wide range of other kid-friendly activities. This year, organizers have had to scale back the spectacle.
“This year, of course, we're kind of pulled back a little bit,” Epperly said. “We're hoping next year that we can bring back the face painting and the food booths and some of the other stuff that go along with our events. But this year, we're just kind of happy to have a hunt.”
Epperly outlined some of the specific challenges she and her board faced in coordinating the egg hunt for 2022.
“Going up to it, we were trying to decide what route we were going to go, whether we were going to have a full time or do a drive-thru event like we had done previously,” she said. “We were trying to decide what was available to us. By the time that it became obvious that the restrictions were starting to lift, we just didn't have enough time,” she said.
According to Epperly, much of the preparation for the MEGGa Hunt happens "six months to a year" in advance. Although COVID-19 regulations have since loosened, organizers had to prepare for every contingency and lost the necessary time to put on a more large display characteristic of MEGGa events.
“It was really kind of difficult this year, trying to figure out what we could and couldn’t do,” Epperly said.
According to Epperly, organizers had to cut back the time allotted for egg hunting this year, with the event running from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. instead of the usual 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16.
However, families can expect to see a wide selection of childrens' activities brought back this year, such as the coloring contest, scavenger, and prize coin hunt.
"We're going to place little pictures of bunnies around the fairgrounds for the kids to find, and they'll have a little sheet that they can mark off (when) they('ve) found the different ones," Epperly said. "Then they turn that sheet in, and we're going to do a random drawing for winners."
The Chronicle asked Epperly why she believes MEGGa has become a deeply ingrained tradition in Columbia County.
"Evelyn Hansen is the mastermind who came up with the event, and this is our 22nd year that this event has been going on," she said. "She spearheaded it for a long time by herself. Her main thing was she wanted to have an event that was free that families could come and do," acknowledging, "It grew over time."
Epperly said she is new to the event, having joined the board of directors in 2018, but "Once you start doing it, (MEGGa) kind of sucks you in.”
Volunteers needed
Epperly said she needs around 15 volunteers for this year’s MEGGa Egg Hunt to fulfill various duties, including greeting and saying goodbye to guests at the fairgrounds, as well as supervising the egg hunting grounds.
Epperly said finding volunteers has been challenging.
“We get a lot of people that want to put the candy out. A lot of people just want to show up the day of and put candy in the fields,” she said. “Volunteers is probably the hardest part of all of it.”
Each year MEGGa Egg Hunt is supported by a consistent network of sponsors, Epperly said, allowing children and families to attend free of charge.
Epperly said the egg hunt is an opportunity for working parents to “have a fun time and not have to worry."
“Lots of times parents are on a budget and they will avoid events if they think oh, my kids are going to ask to go on that ride and we can't afford to do that. You know so this kind of thing. Make sure that they come they feel comfortable. They don't have to worry."
MEGGa Egg Hunt will take place at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, located on 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
For more information, call 971-312-4743.
