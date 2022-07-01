Dogs of all shapes and sizes and their owners are invited to the annual Heritage Days Strutt Your Mutt that will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 at Clatskanie City Park.
The Chief reached out to the Kiwanis Club of Clatskanie event chairperson Debi Borgstrom to find out more about the Strutt Your Mutt project.
The Chief: Tell us what this event is all about and how it will work?
Debi Borgstrom: It is a fun event. A strictly fun family event oriented with both children and adult categories. We give the children an opportunity to participate and to win.
The Chief: Describe the different categories.
Borgstrom: Longest tail. Waggest tail. Longest ears. Longest nose. Owner look-alike. Best costume. Best smile. Best trick. Best kisser. Shortest legs. Grayest mussel. Ball Find.
The Chief: Is there a registration fee?
Borgstrom: No. Get there at 5 p.m. to register.
The Chief: This sounds like it would be a good family event to participate in or to watch. What is it about this event that you think will be fun and an attraction for families?
Borgstrom: It’s a long-time tradition and so it is something that people look forward to. It’s not a fancy event. It is just fun. People come from a distance for this and for Heritage Days itself.
Heritage Days Car Show
The annual Heritage Days Car Show was held June 25 at Clatskanie Park.
After the two-year activity halt due to COVID, townsfolk were more than ready to gather and celebrate the 2022 Heritage Days in Clatskanie.
The event kicked off with a breakfast at the American Legion Hall, fortifying attendees with hearty food and conversation. Then it was on to the Pie in the Park and the car show. Hundreds showed up, undaunted by the heat, to view the vehicles in their splendor.
Correspondent Laurey White contributed to this story.
