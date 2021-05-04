The Rainier Masonic Lodge No. 24 has donated $1,000 to HOPE of Rainier.
"This donation is on behalf of the members of Rainier Lodge 24, Lodge Worshipful Master Jerry Cole said. "The need to feed the people of Rainier does not stop. That's why it's so important to make this donation."
Hope of Rainier (Help Our People Eat) is a local nonprofit organization and food bank. Since 1988, HOPE has been dedicated to providing emergency food assistance and other services to those in need in the Rainier, according to the HOPE website. HOPE of Rainier continually strives to meet the ever increasing needs of our community.
"Our goal is simply to make sure that no resident suffers from hunger," the HOPE webpage reads.
Cole said the Rainier Masonic Lodge encourages people to contact them for community charity projects and fundraisers.
"Hope is the first recipient of our new community charity program," Cole said. "We are always looking for ways to donate and give back to the community."
If your local cause would like to be considered please email Rainier Lodge 24 for more information and an application to RainierLodge24@gmail.com
