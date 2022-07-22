Surging Temps

Temperatures in Columbia County are expected to reach the upper 90s and possible low 100s by next week.

An extensive mid-summer heat wave is expected in Columbia County, across Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest next week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist John Bumgardner in Portland said high pressure is slowly reestablishing over the Northwest that will bring in the hot conditions.

Heat Builds
Sweltering
