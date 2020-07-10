Concerned about the huge spike in COVID-19 cases and new modeling that show even more cases possible through this month, that Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is issuing a plea to all Oregonian.
"We are asking everyone in our state to limit voluntary indoor gatherings to fewer than 10 people at least the next three weeks," OHA director Patrick Allen said during a Friday morning, July 10 briefing with reporters. "We are calling on Oregonians to take action now to help us bring down the spread of this disease and get it under control to bring the curve back down."
According to the OHA, the transmission of COVID-19 is moving more quickly across the state.
"It is critically important for Oregonians to understand that gradually lifting the Stay at Home, Save Lives order does not mean going back to doing the things the way we did them before the pandemic," Allen said.
Oregonians need to continue to follow the health safety guidelines set as the pandemic began, Allen said, including six feet of social distancing, wearing a face covering when you are outside your house, practicing good hand hygiene and avoid any gatherings with non-household members.
"If you start to have symptoms, even mild ones, go to your health provider quickly to get instructions and whether or not you need to be tested," Allen said. "And if you get a call from your health provider, please answer it and take their advice on how to protect yourself and those around you."
Allen said the sharp rise in cases isn't coming from gatherings in restaurants, retail or grocery stores since the state began phased in reopening of the economy, but rather in social gatherings.
"It is a mix with outbreaks at the workplace and clusters of social gatherings," Allen said. "Up to 50 percent of the cases are sporadic. People are gathering together, feeling safe, laughing and enjoying themselves and they are letting their guard down. It is perfectly normal behavior but behavior that is more dangerous now. So returning to normal and people’s behavior is leading to this."
Allen said the OHA is closely monitoring new data models to that project a sharp rise in COVID-19 case hospitalization through this month as the disease spreads.
Governor Kate Brown has said she may be forced to again close businesses if the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases isn't slowed.
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 232, the OHA reported Friday, July 10. The OHA also reported 275 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 11,454.
