Rainier faces the same challenges as many of Oregon’s cities as they work to figure out the procedures that accompany enforcing their new camping ordinance.
The camping ordinance was adopted to comply with House Bill 3115, which dictates where, how, and when people can rest in public spaces.
The law, HB 3115, was passed in 2021 and provides “that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”
Community concerns
Following reports from the community about persons camping illegally, The Chief spoke with City Manager Scott Jorgensen about concerns with enforcing the ordinance, especially in cases regarding homeless people.
Concerns were raised about violations of the ordinance, such as littering, blocking public rights of way, and camping in public parks. Additionally, one citizen said that even after repeated calls to the police, the violations were not being responded to.
In such a case, Jorgensen said the answer is not always simple. For example, with the issue of calling the police multiple times about a camping violation, Jorgensen emphasized that those cases must be dealt with through the proper procedures.
“Just because the perception is that nobody is answering or responding doesn’t mean that’s the case,” Jorgensen said. “Sometimes our officers have already responded, and they’re going through the policies and procedures that are spelled out in the ordinance. Again, there are timelines for things like posting a campsite for removal, and that’s the same if you call once to report it or ten times.”
Under the city’s ordinance, to “camp” means to occupy a campsite for over 24 hours. “Campsite” means a location on city property where camping materials are placed. According to the city’s ordinance, at least once every 24 hours, an individual that has placed a campsite, camping materials, or personal property on city property must relocate.
Jorgensen said that after court rulings in Grants Pass and Boise v. Martin, Oregon’s passage of HB3115 has opened the door for houseless individuals to bring litigation against cities in Oregon if their public camping ordinances are not “objectively reasonable” with regards to time, place, and manner restrictions.
“There have been multiple court rulings that have limited the ways that local governments can respond to these things,” Jorgensen said. “Every city had until July first to have their ordinance in place, and we spent months working with the attorney who represented Grants Pass in that case to draft our ordinance.”
Finding a balance
Jorgensen said that the idea was to not become a target of lawsuits because the city’s laws were too strict. What has followed is a balancing act between limiting exposure and keeping the public areas safe.
“The challenge we faced was limiting our exposure, right? Coming up with something that worked in terms of keeping our public areas safe for kids and families and for the public to use, but at the same time not making it so stringent that it would make the city a target for litigation,” Jorgensen said.
One of the challenges for Rainier, and cities in Oregon, is finding ways to enforce the ordinance because a homeless person does not have the resources to pay fines that would be brought against them.
Under the ordinance, people found in violation of the law can be punished with a fine of no more than $125. Jorgensen gave some details on the difficulty of policing those without the means to pay the fees.
“Citations have been issued, even prior to the passage of that ordinance, for offensive littering. For example, if you or I get a citation, that means we have to go to court, we have to pay a fine,” Jorgensen said. “That kind of has a limited effect when it comes to someone who literally doesn’t own anything. If you reach the point where that person who is experiencing homelessness feels or can make the case that they are being harassed by the police, then you open the city up to potential litigation.”
Jorgensen that everyone needs to follow the law, especially the police, but that it is not illegal to be homeless. Jorgensen said they have increased patrols in the marina area in response to citizen concerns.
While Jorgensen understands people’s concerns about public camping affecting public spaces, recognizing that homeless people have basic rights is a big component of new camping laws.
“We understand the concerns that people have. We take great pride in our public amenities. The park that we have in Rainier is an absolute treasure, and I would dare say that it’s world-class for a city this size,” Jorgensen said. “We also have to recognize that people have basic human rights, and the courts have recognized those time and again.”
One way that homeless people who are cited can have the citation dismissed is if they get in touch with a local service provider. Jorgensen said this provision is a compassionate component of the ordinance.
“At the end of the day, we want these people to get help; we want them to get back on their feet,” Jorgensen said. “Rainier is dealing with it as best we can with the tools we have available at our resources. But we are not going to act beyond the scope of that and do anything that will get the city sued.”
