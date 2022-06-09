Clatskanie City Council is sending a clear message on whether and to what extent Columbia County should provide harm reduction services in Clatskanie.
At their regular May meeting, council members unanimously agreed they do not support local public health officials offering syringe exchange services to Clatskanie residents.
Councilors defended their position with the argument that syringe exchange “aids and abets” substance use, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH), in partnership with Columbia County Public Health (CCPH), facilitates the harm reduction program and offers syringe exchange and other services on the Turning Point property every second Wednesday each month between noon and 1 p.m.
Turning Point, located at 220 East Columbia River Highway, is a nonprofit social service agency offering food, housing assistance, and disaster relief to Columbia County residents.
The exchange has flared tensions between residents who view the program as beneficial and those who believe it will only result in increased substance abuse.
Turning Point Director Kelly Miller said she supports harm reduction because it aligns with other services her nonprofit provides.
“The council has one opinion. Turning Point has another opinion,” she said. “It is a service that we felt (was) needed for individuals within our community. And after much research, we decided that it would be something that would benefit our clients.”
Miller, Miriam Parker of CCMH, and Suzanne Beaupre of CCPH also presented at the meeting to address the common misconceptions around harm reduction.
In an interview with The Chief, Parker explained that syringe exchange is “one very small part” of the overall program.
“Harm reduction is a broad set of principles, which apply to providing services and support both to individuals as well as communities,” she said. “It is a service that is designed to not just help individuals impacted by substance use disorder but by the communities around them.”
One of the risks of not having a harm reduction program, according to Parker, is the potential for communicable diseases to spread throughout the community. Harm reduction also protects individuals from the consequences of an overdose.
“Part of our harm reduction intervention is to provide Naloxone, which is the overdose reversal medicine to anyone who is at risk of overdose or any loved ones or people that care about that person,” Parker explained. “We also do training to teach anyone in the community about how to administer Naloxone.”
While Parker acknowledges the criticisms of the program, she asserts that providing these services recognizes the humanity of those struggling with substance abuse.
“There’s something profound about providing harm reduction services such as Naloxone distribution and syringe exchange, that communicates to that person who’s using drugs that their life is valuable, that their life has meaning and they’re not a throwaway person,” she said.
What is harm reduction?
Columbiacountyorg.gov defines harm reduction as a set of practical strategies and ideas aimed at reducing negative consequences (i.e., negative health outcomes) associated with drug use.
On Oct. 13, 2021, Columbia Pacific CCO announced a $25,000 grant for Columbia County to support its existing harm reduction program, (which) “is intended to help the program buy supplies, including sterile syringes, sharps containers (to ensure that used syringes are stored appropriately and returned to the program, thus reducing the number of used syringes out in the community) and substance-use equipment that helps prevent the spread of deadly diseases through the sharing of supplies,” Columbia Pacific CCO Medical Director Dr. Safina Koreishi said.
In an earlier published interview, Parker explained the philosophy behind harm reduction.
“At its heart, it is really about trying to help people be safe, which may include staying alive or avoiding the contraction of a communicable disease like Hep C or HIV while they are active in their addiction,” she said.
City councilors resolved to continue the conversation with CCPH Director Michael Paul to see whether they can eliminate syringe exchange and overdose-reversal kits from the harm reduction services offered in Clatskanie.
The Chief reached out to Paul for his comment on the city council’s decision. We had not received a response at press time.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, resources are available.
For a full list of resources, visit www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/PublicHealth.
