Oregon celebrates her 162nd birthday on Feb. 14.
You can take part in the celebrations. This year the Oregon State Capitol is presenting this annual event virtually.
To view activities, videos and participate in trivia from now until Feb. 14 you can join the Facebook event, https://www.facebook.com/events/802301673666205, or on Feb. 12 you can visit https://bit.ly/3rsltTx where all the posts will be gathered into one place.
The Oregon State Constitution, which is usually displayed in the Capitol Galleria, is available entirely online. The Oregon State Archives has uploaded two versions of the document, the original handwritten constitution, https://sos.oregon.gov/blue-book/Documents/state-1857-constitution1.pdf, and its contemporary typed version with amendments, https://sos.oregon.gov/blue-book/Documents/oregon-constitution.pdf.
This year staff at the Oregon State Archives will also showcase the first- through third-place winners of the “Why I Love Oregon” essay contest, which was coordinated by the Gilbert House Children’s Museum. Winning essayists have been asked to submit a video recital of their entry.
The Oregon State Capitol Foundation is the event’s presenting sponsor.
To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.oregoncapitolfoundation.org.
For more information about the Oregon State Capitol and its programs and events, please visit www.oregoncapitol.com or call visitor services at 503-986-1388.
