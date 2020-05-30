Columbia County residents are waking up to thunder and lightning this morning.
Forecasters say the storm will also produce heavy rain today. Law enforcement agencies are urging drivers to watch for standing water on the roads and slow down during the rainfall.
From the Yale University website, here are safety tips during such weather.
Before Lightning Strikes
- Keep an eye on the sky. Look for darkening skies, flashes of light, or increasing wind. Listen for the sound of thunder.
- If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to safe shelter immediately.
- Listen to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television for the latest weather forecasts.
When a Storm Approaches
- Find shelter in a building or car. Keep car windows closed and avoid convertibles.
- Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Unplug appliances. Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances. (Leaving electric lights on, however, does not increase the chances of your home being struck by lightning.)
- Avoid taking a bath or shower, or running water for any other purpose.
- Draw blinds and shades over windows. If windows break due to objects blown by the wind, the shades will prevent glass from shattering into your home.
If Caught Outside
- If you are in the woods, take shelter under the shorter trees.
- If you are boating or swimming, get to land and find shelter immediately!
Protecting Yourself Outside
- Go to a low-lying, open place away from trees, poles, or metal objects. Make sure the place you pick is not subject to flooding.
- Be a very small target! Squat low to the ground. Place your hands on your knees with your head between them. Make yourself the smallest target possible.
- Do not lie flat on the ground–this will make you a larger target!
Here's the latest forecast, which you can see anytime here online.
Today
Rain likely. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Occasional light rain. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
