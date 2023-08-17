Fraud Alert

The callers allegedly ask for payment over the phone to avoid arrest.

 Metro Creative Connection

Columbia County officials are issuing a scam alert to area residents.

This latest scam is an oldie, but apparently a goodie, a release from the Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) states.

0
0
0
0
1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

Does Clatskanie need more child care options?

You voted: