Oregon's seafood workers are about to see $1.5 million in relief from economic strife introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced in a Feb. 17 press release that the funds will be distributed through the Oregon Department of Agriculture to Oregon seafood processing facilities and processing vessels and cover pandemic-related expenses. Oregon is one of 24 other states receiving the grant.
The grant funds are provided through the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program (SPRS), a program funded by the Pandemic Assistance provided in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, according to the release. SPRS grant recipients include state agencies commissions, and or departments that oversee fisheries, seafood, agriculture, wildlife, commercial processing, and or related commerce activities that may be impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our seafood processors and fishermen have been dealt a significant economic blow as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to make sure they keep producing for our communities,” Merkley said. “I am pleased our country’s seafood hubs, especially those in Oregon, are getting this much needed funding to help ensure they weather this coronavirus crisis."
Seafood processors, who rely on restaurants and food service for 60-80% of their business, were dealt a blow in Oregon when COVID-19 restrictions resulted in a sweep of restaurant closures, according to the West Coast Seafood Processors Association (WCSPA).
The West Coast Seafood Processors Association (WCSPA) represents seafood processors in Oregon, Washington, and California.
WCSPA members process major seafood exports such as Dungeness crab, Pacific pink shrimp, groundfish (flatfish and rockfish) and Pacific hake (whiting) landed on the West Coast.
"Not only do our fisheries deliver incredible products all around the world, they have also been the lifeblood of communities up and down Oregon’s coast for generations," Merkley said. "I promise to never stop showing up for and supporting our fishermen and seafood processors.”
