The Oregon Senate re-passed Senate Bill 554 on a concurrence vote –approving modifications made in the Oregon House to add storage and safety requirements among the bill’s components.
The bill passed 17-7.
“Gun violence is a public health crisis," Senator Ginny Burdick (D-Portland) said. "We’ve lost far too many loved ones to shootings and today we took a meaningful step toward preventing these unspeakable tragedies."
Burdick introduced the Senate Bill, which changes Oregon’s firearm laws in a variety of ways. As previously approved by the Senate, the bill allows school districts and public higher education institutions to prohibit the carrying of a firearm even if the individual possesses a Concealed Handgun License(CHL).
“Guns should not influence the functioning of democracy," Burdick said. "When armed insurrectionists forced their way into the State Capitol late last year, we were all threatened. When armed individuals in paramilitary garb have hovered over the Senate Floor or the desks of our staff while spouting hate, it’s threatening."
Burdick said it is also incredibly traumatic for those who have experienced gun violence.
"Attempting to influence legislation through veiled and overt threats is wrong,” she said.
Safe storage
In addition to empowering public education institutions to protect students and staff, Senate Bill 554 requires firearms to be stored safely. The gun can be stored using a cable lock, a storage container or safe, or in a gun room. A storage container or cable lock must also be utilized when transferring a firearm.
In addition, the bill includes reporting requirements for an owner of a firearm when the firearm is lost or stolen.
According to Burdick, Suicides and gun violence are increasing.
"A firearm that is not safely stored is a threat,” she said. “Whether someone steals that firearm to do harm to another person, or a child is killed because they mistake a weapon for a toy, or someone in an acute mental health crisis accesses a gun–it’s a tragedy, and we can help prevent these tragedies. By passing Senate Bill 554 today, we help prevent these tragedies.”
Burdick said passing a safe storage policy for firearms and improving safety in our public buildings and our State Capitol is overdue.
"I’m grateful for the dedication of my partners in both chambers and for their commitment to Oregonians’ lives, health and safety,” Burdick said.
Senate Bill 554 is expected to be sent to Governor Kate Brown for her signature and will take effect the 91 days following adjournment sine die.
