Portland Community College has set a groundbreaking for its workforce training center in Scappoose from 9 to 11 a.m.Wednesday, Jan. 29.
PCC is constructing the center as part of the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) campus at Scappoose.
According to a release from PCC, the OMIC Training Center is slated to open in early 2021 and will prepare the next generation of skilled workers through an innovative apprenticeship model and will expand on existing educational opportunities in Columbia County.
The community ground breaking ceremony will be conducted at OMIC, 33701 Charles T. Parker Way in Scappoose.
Learn more about PCC’s OMIC Training Center at pcc.edu/omic
For information about programs and partnerships available through the OMIC Training Center, contact Andrew Lattanner, OMIC Training Center director, at andrew.lattanner@pcc.edu or 971-205-0849.
