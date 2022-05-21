The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) is forecasting what it calls a severe outbreak of grasshoppers and crickets this summer.
Oregon suffered its worst outbreak of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets in 50 years last summer. As a result, a record 10 million acres of range land in 18 counties, mostly east of the Oregon Cascades, suffered damaging infestation levels.
Rangeland Oregon and across the western United States is a valuable agricultural resource for livestock production and provides an important habitat for wildlife.
Grasshoppers and Mormon crickets are natural components of this ecosystem. However, their populations can reach outbreak levels and cause serious economic losses to rangeland forage, especially when accompanied by a drought, according to the United Sates Department of Agriculture.
Todd Adams at the Oregon Agriculture Department said most of the infestation is in the southwest corner of Oregon along dry range lands. And it is the dry conditions that fuel the grasshopper population.
"A lot of it is drought," Adams said. "Grasshopper outbreaks are driven by drought."
A pesticide treatment that only targets insects is used to mitigate the infestations.
"We survey where the infestation is and then we direct treatment," Adams said. "We only spray before they before adults because that is the most effective treatment."
While Columbia County has seen some grasshopper infestation, the usual cool, wet weather helps reduce the chances of such sever outbreaks, Adams said.
State response
In response to the severe outbreak, in 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 5561 to provide funds and resources to support a grasshopper and Mormon cricket control and suppression cost-sharing program.
More than $4 million is allocated for suppression/treatment and more than $800,000 for pre-treatment and post-treatment surveys.
Participation in the Grasshopper and Mormon Cricket Survey and Suppression Program is open to private landowners and land managers for properties within the state of Oregon.
How to apply
Complete an Oregon grasshopper and Mormon cricket outbreak reporting form and request a site survey. https://oda.fyi/GHMC
Based on survey results, treat all or a portion of the ODA recommended acreage and location.
Complete and submit the reimbursement form and IRS form W-9 before August 1, 2022. https://oda.direct/GHMCApp
Applicants may be reimbursed up to 75 percent of the actual cost for treatment, including product and application costs. Approved treatments are with insect growth regulator diflubenzuron. This chemical is generally of low toxicity to humans, other mammals, birds, and honeybees. To distribute 100 percent of the available funds, ODA will distribute them equally among those who apply for reimbursement. Because of this, ODA cannot state a specific reimbursement rate until we receive all reimbursement requests.
Visit ODA online for information about grasshoppers and Mormon crickets in Oregon, their control, and their impact on Oregon agriculture (https://oda.direct/GMC). You will also find more information about SB 5561 and the cost-share program, including details about eligibility, requirements, and scheduling.
