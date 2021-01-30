The Oregon Department of Education has released their four-year cohort graduation rates for the class of 2019-20. This year, Oregon’s statewide graduation rates averaged 82.63 percent which is up 2.6 percentage points over the previous year.
Clatskanie four-year cohort graduation rates for the 19-20 school year is 86.79%, according to Clatskanie School District Director of Student Services and Innovations Dr. Jim Helmen.
"We have seen a steady increase in graduation rates in the last five years from 70% in 2016-17 to the now 86.79% in 2019-20," Helman said. "Our ultimate goal in the next three years is to see greater than 98% of our four-year cohort students graduate."
Helman said the significant increase in CMHS graduation rates have been a direct result of the dedication of staff members committing a substantial amount of time in ongoing collaboration to review student outcomes and participation data with the intent of improving engagement for all groups of students.
According to Helman, CMHS continues to see a rise in mental health needs especially through the COVID crisis. He said the school continues to invest heavily in mental health programs focused on immediate crisis response, long term counseling options, and staff dedicated supports all aimed at students developing effective coping strategies to maintain engagement in their school community.
"CMHS has utilized chronic absenteeism initiatives through ODE along with implementation of Trauma Informed Care, Collaborative Problem-Solving, and Restorative Justice Programs," Helman said. "Practices for all staff focused on supporting all student needs specifically those students who are typically under-served."
Through the ODE Student Success Act Initiative, CMHS has developed equitable assignment to advanced courses focusing on all students having access to college credit courses and career readiness CTE programs, expanded college and career readiness, and 9th grade on track academic and social emotional supports. Program additions such as computer programming, robotics, auto CAD/CNC, and manufacturing has led to the highest subgroup concentrator graduation rates of 93.33 percent for both males and females at CMHS.
Helman added that CMHS has promoted student success within our fine arts (drama, choir, band and art), leadership program and newly added family and consumer sciences. The wide variety of extracurricular clubs (a few examples are Key club, art club and green club) at CMHS allow for all students to find success and promote interests that lie outside of academia or sports.
"The results of our continued success is due to the commitment of our faculty and staff, student families, community members, extracurricular coaches, and school board members to make sure students succeed," Helman said. "You do not see this type of success without absolute dedication and commitment from everyone in our community for every student."
Helman said CMHS’ commitment to student success is not only reflected in graduation rates. Within Oregon’s ESSA accountability system based on multiple measures of school success, CMHS has also seen significant gains in Regular Attenders, Progress of English learners, 9th Grade On-Track, and Five-year Completion rates
In March 2020, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) received authority from the U.S. Department of Education to suspend 2019-20 statewide summative assessments and accountability determinations in response to COVID-19. CMHS Achievement in English Language Arts, achievement in Mathematics, growth in English Language Arts (grades 3 through 8), growth in Mathematics (grades 3 through 8) was not able to be measured.
CSD is currently investing in district wide professional development aimed at surpassing state of Oregon requirements in all academic areas.
