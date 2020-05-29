The Clatskanie School District has sent a letter to students and parents inviting them to honor graduating seniors by participating in a special community event.
The following is that invitation.
Please come and join us for our COVID-19 Senior 2020 graduation caravan through the Clatskanie community on June 5.
The intent of this event is focused on unique ways to celebrate our 2020 graduates with the greater community. This epidemic has changed the way we are doing graduation this year, but it won’t dampen our Tiger Spirit.
Families are encouraged to decorate vehicles “2020, CMHS Graduate, etc.”
Please arrive at CMHS main parking lot no later than 4:30 p.m. Caravan starts that at 5 p.m. Staff will be there to help organize everyone.
Teachers and CSD staff & school board members are encouraged to be involved in the caravan.
For students and families who want to participate in the caravan celebration, here are the details:
- One car per senior/family, or staff
- Seniors can drive their vehicles but only by themselves if not with a family member.
- For safety reasons, no students are allowed to ride in truck beds or trailers/flatbeds. This relates to staff as well.
The following is the caravan route CMHS will take through town
1. Start at the front of CMHS 5 PM
2.Left turn on Bel Air Drive
3.Left turn on Laurel Street
4.Right turn back on Bel Air Drive
5.Right turn onto Holly Street
6.Left turn onto Spruce Street
7.Right-back onto Bel Air Drive
8.Straight up 2nd Street
9.Right on Bryant Street
10.Left on 7th Street
11.Left on Nehalem
12.Cross HWY 30 ( Traffic can NOT be stopped)
13.Left on 5th Street
14.Right on Pine Street
15.Right on 8th Street
16.Right on Poplar Street
17.Left on 5th Street
18.Right on Van Street ( end)- Vehicles will not return back to CMHS
Please note the following
Emergency vehicles may need to leave for emergency calls- If this occurs, lead caravan Vehicle, Mr. Helmen, will complete the route.
All traffic Safety laws must be followed
