Due to a pandemic-related backlog, people seeking services at the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Columbia County, and across the state, can expect long delays, according to DMV administrators.
Oregon residents with a vehicle registration, permit or driver license expiring between Nov. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, have up to three months after their expiration date without being cited by law enforcement for an expired license or tags.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon law enforcement agencies agreed to the new grace period as DMV works to catch up with a backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Under the agreement, Oregon law enforcement officers will exercise more discretion for recently expired licenses and registration before choosing whether to write a citation. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle registration electronically during a traffic stop.
A law enforcement moratorium under Senate Bill 1601 from an Oregon Special Legislative Session last summer will expire Dec. 31. Under that legislation, a police officer cannot issue a citation for the following DMV products if they expired between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020:
- Driver license and identification cards
- Passenger vehicle registrations
- Commercial vehicle registrations
- Trip permits and temporary registrations
- Disabled parking permits
DMV offices open by appointment
DMV offices are open by appointment – mostly those that require in-person visits such as driver license and other identification card-related services. In some parts of Oregon, the first available appointment may be two months out, so do not wait until the last minute to schedule your appointment.
As DMV catches up with the backlog, more services will become available by appointment. They do not yet know when walk-in services can resume, but some appointments for vehicle title and registration are available now. Visit www.OregonDMV.com for a complete list of services available by office.
See if you can get what you need at DMV2U
Many services are available online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov and more will be added soon. Those available now include:
- Renew your vehicle registration
- Access your DMV profile
- Schedule an appointment
- Replace a lost, damaged or stolen license or ID card
- Pay a reinstatement fee
- Report your change of address
- Report the sale of your car
- Calculate vehicles fees to mail in title and registration applications
The DMV is located at 500 N Columbia River Hwy Suite 400 in St. Helens. The office may be reached at 503-397-3515.
