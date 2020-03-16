During the statewide public school closure, essential meals to students will still be offered through the Clatskanie School District.
Clatskanie School District staff began serving Grab-N-Go breakfast and lunch on Monday March 16 and will continuing the program through March 31.
The District is also providing the next day’s breakfast in the Grab-N-Go sacks.
Here's what parent need to know:
Student meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Sol Haven- Near the main office parking lot
- Clatskanie City Park- Near the Gazebo
- Westport Church parking lot on Hwy 30
- Quincy Store/Calvins- Parking lot
By providing meals, CSD is trying to limit the impact school closure is having our students. During meal pick-up, we ask parents and students to help support Oregon Health Authorities request to:
- Try and limit up-close, in-person contact. It means not shaking hands
- Try to stand about 3 feet away from people (obviously, your own family is not included in this).
Limit large gathering over 250 people or gatherings in tight spaces- grab and go with lunches is the best option.
By expanding our personal bubble, we can do a lot to stop, or slow down, the spread of the virus. Remember: A sniffle for you could be a serious illness for someone else
*If you know of students who cannot make it to the lunch drop off-site due to significant barriers in transportation, please contact Linda Sherman at lsherman@scd.k12.or.us and we will coordinate support.
*Also, if you know of students who are in need of personal items, clothing, etc. Please contact Donna Thompson at dthompson@csd.k12.or.us and she will coordinate support through our CMHS Share Shed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.