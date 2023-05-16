Greater demand for gasoline and lower crude oil costs are basically cancelling each other out, leading to minimal changes in gas prices this week, according to the latest American Automobile Association (AAA) price survey.

Crude has been in the low $70s for the last several days, leading to fairly stable pump prices as Memorial Day approaches.

Pump Prices Update

Local gasoline prices have inched up over $4 a gallon across Columbia County, just in time for peak Memorial Day holiday travel.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.