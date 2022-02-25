The nuisance house that has long been a problem along Rainier's W Seventh Street has sold, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
CCSO Sheriff Brian Pixley served a notice on the property informing the owner that the property sold Feb. 9 for a value of $160,465.57 to Nationstar Mortgage LLC doing business as Champion Mortgage Company based in Portland.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen told The Chief in an earlier published interview that the bank, former owner of the site, requested a minimum of $160,000 bid for the property.
“There has to be due process for the property owner,” Jorgensen said. “That was one of the issues with the burned house. You have to give them the right to respond. Otherwise, you don’t want to create a situation where a city can just up and declare something a nuisance and take someone’s property or put liens on it.”
According to the notice, the owner has the right to buy back the property, subject to taxes, expenses, and interest until Aug. 9, at which point the deed will be transferred to the purchaser.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 23, the property had yet to be cleared of debris. City officials indicated that the property will be cleared as soon as possible.
Background
The West 7th Street property has fallen under the scrutiny of neighbors, who say the property is littered with garbage, disabled vehicles, and furniture.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the property had been scheduled for a sheriff’s office auction Jan. 5 but attorneys representing the bank that owns the property requested that the auction be postponed until Feb. 9.
Council President Mike Kreger said the property has been discussed by council for years.
“The nuisance is an issue and the city needs to be diligent in resolving it,” Kreger said during the council’s January public session. Councilor Scott Cooper agreed. Mayor Jerry Cole concurred and said the property is a blight on the area.
Kreger moved to declare the property a nuisance. That motion was seconded by Cooper and adopted unanimously by the city council.
Responsive approach
In a February edition of The Chief, Jorgensen said he didn’t think nuisances are becoming more frequent in Rainier, referring to a burnt house left unattended for several months at 516 East E Street. The city finally had that property, also deemed a public nuisance, cleared last fall.
“It’s just that we’re taking a more responsive approach to handling them,” he said. “We’re also still continuing to look into our options for code enforcement.”
Jorgensen also said in a previous interview with The Chief the city has conducted a community survey and there are different options that Rainier could put into place by the beginning of the fiscal year in July to address such public property nuisances.
Jorgensen was adamant in his responses that he does not want to see the City of Rainier succumb to the same problem of what he calls “zombie houses” all over Portland.
“Some of them are right next to houses that people own that they maintain, and it just looks awful,” he added. “We don’t want that here.”
According to Jorgensen, the council has been concerned about the cost to the city to clear such nuisance properties. What’s changed now is that with the West 7th Street property, the city’s public works department could clear the property without the expense of contracting out the needed work.
“Typically, when you’re evading a nuisance, it’s a home that is occupied, (that) a person owns as opposed to an entity and the big nature of the complaint is the pile of debris and garbage in the backyard,” he said. “It appears to be mostly household waste. But it’s been out there for a very long time and the biggest barrier to its move. The complaints are about the garbage in the backyard, not necessarily about the house or the structure itself.”
In 2021 alone, police officers have performed 7,040 premise checks and filed 61 property reports, according to a release from the Rainier Police Department.
