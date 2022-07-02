The Clatskanie Pool is now open for the summer season.
The facility at 346 NE 5th began its 2022 operations with a free swim June 25 as part of the community's Heritage Days celebration.
Clatskanie Parks and Recreation's Cyndi Warren said the pool opened with a modified schedule June 27, offering morning exercise, lap swim, pool walking and open swim.
Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 the pool is offered for rentals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then open swim from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Another free community open swim is set from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m Monday, July 4.
The pool will open Tuesday, July 5 offering a regular weekly full lesson scheduled Mondays through Fridays.
Lifeguards
The pool will be operating with 17 lifeguards this summer.
"That is five more than we have had the last two years, so we are very pleased," Warren said.
Warren said the Clatskanie Pool offers a specific benefit to the community.
"The benefit of our swimming pool is to teach kids how to swim and to be safe in the water," she said.
History
The Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 135,000 gallons of water.
The pool was built in 1958. Over the years it has aged, and significant repairs were needed.
Renovations completed in 2021 include resurfacing the deck, resurfacing and repainting the pool, replacing of the old tile gutter system with a stainless-steel gutter system. The wading pool has been replaced with a splash pad and multiple pool piping issues including failures, potential failures and existing leaks were addressed.
The pool is funded through property taxes.
"We do collect fees for services but those only cover about 15% of the total operating budget for the swimming pool each year," Warren said. "The planned operating budget for the swimming pool is approximately $200,000. This amount will cover one season, plus part of the next season since the District is on a fiscal year."
Warren said it's difficult to pin down an exact number of public visits to the pool, "as many of our patrons come more than once day, but I would say (the summer attendance) is in the high hundreds to low thousands."
For more information about the Clatskanie Pool, call 503-2757 and visit the pool's website for updated schedules and fees.
