Cheer Pyramid

The Rainier Cheer team shows off their building skills at the national competition.
Go Big Green!

The Rainier Cheer team shows off their school spirit at the USA Spirit Nationals.

On Friday morning, Feb. 25, while other students sat in classrooms across the U.S., the Rainier Cheer Team took the stage at the USA Spirit Nationals competition in Anaheim, CA.

Head Cheer Coach Lori Schimmel gave The Chief a recap of the girls’ performance against some of the top cheer teams in the country.

“In our division, Intermediate Small Varsity Show, we placed in the top 20,” Schimmel said. “We did not place high enough (top 10) to go onto day 2 but are so happy that we performed well and have had a fantastic experience!”

Although they did not qualify to advance, Schimmel is nonetheless proud of her girls.

“We competed this morning and did a great job,” she said. “We ‘hit zero’ (no deductions) for the first time all season and it was an amazing feeling! We had no expectations other than going out and doing our best.”

At Anaheim

Pictured front left-right: Savannah Cash, Heritage Painter, Peyton Kneeland, Paige Schimmel, Savanah Kneeland, Phoenix Cole, Michaela Buck, Ava Heath, Alana Caldwell

Back left-front: Coaches Misty Painter, Daryn Ware, Lori Schimmel
