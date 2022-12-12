Former State Sen. Betsy Johnson has donated a United States flag to Columbia County.
“This is a giant flag, so it was important to me to find a size-appropriate flagpole where it can be properly flown and honored,” Johnson said during the presentation Wednesday, Dec. 7, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, at the Columbia County Courthouse in St. Helens.
The flag measures 15 feet by 25 feet.
Johnson presented the flag to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners during a public, outdoor ceremony. The ceremony concluded with the unfurling and hoisting of the flag to the top of the flagpole, which stands behind the Courthouse Annex Building.
A multiorganizational group of volunteers raised the flag during the ceremony. Personnel from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Saint Helens Police Department, Columbia River Fire and Rescue, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, and Columbia County’s Emergency Management Department were present.
“We are overwhelmed by Betsy’s generosity,” Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller said. “We accept this flag as a symbol of Betsy’s commitment to the people of Columbia County and all of Oregon. It will warm a special place in our hearts each time we see it.”
The flag was raised to half-staff in accordance with Gov. Kate Brown’s order for all flags at public intuitions be lowered for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7.
Johnson was born in Bend, raised in Redmond, and served in the Oregon House and Senate for over 20 years. She most recently mounted a campaign for Oregon Governor as an Independent candidate against Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek.
Johnson said the flag was the backdrop at her election night watch party last month.
