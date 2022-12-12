Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Former State Sen. Betsy Johnson has donated a United States flag to Columbia County.

Proud and True

The flag flying proud and true.
Flag Presentation

The flag presentation was conducted on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in St. Helens.

“This is a giant flag, so it was important to me to find a size-appropriate flagpole where it can be properly flown and honored,” Johnson said during the presentation Wednesday, Dec. 7, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, at the Columbia County Courthouse in St. Helens.

