The following is a statement from Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hickelman concerning retail gasoline services in the city.
The City of Clatskanie, operating under our Declared Emergency, has just issued an Emergency Order to allow retail self-service within the city.
This decision was done to keep the gas flowing following one of the gas station owner’s desire to shut the station due to coronavirus fears. Our concern was if the station closed, that would cause the already heightened fear/anxiety/hysteria to go even higher (if that is possible).
The self-service option was the only way we could keep the station, specifically the gas sales, open. We issued this Order because gasoline (and diesel) are strategic commodities. We have to keep the gas flowing.
Follow developments here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.