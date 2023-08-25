Hundreds of food lovers graced Cope’s Park when the wonderful smell of garlic beckoned.
This was the eighth year of the annual Clatskanie Farmers Market Garlic Festival, and they enjoyed record attendance. Last year, the festival was deemed a success when about 750 people attended. According to event organizers, the event drew 1891 visitors and made almost $40,000 in sales this year.
Vendor and garlic aficionado Steve Routon was quite pleased that the festival was such a success. His company, Tilthworks, was represented well at the festival, and each of his three daughters came to help.
“We sold more that 1,000 bulbs and 25 jars of honey, and more than 30 loaves of bread,” Routon said.
Routon, along with his wife Darro Breshears-Routon, are both self-labeled garlic geeks. The couple founded the first garlic festival, which consisted of a table set up at the farmers market in 2016.
It also helps to have good leadership. Jasmine Lillich is the Executive Director of the Clatskanie Farmers Market.
“Our Garlic Festival more than doubled in size in just one year,” said Lillich. “It was a grand time!”
“I am so proud our local farmers, producers and makers! And so proud of our community for showing up to support them,” Lillich added. “The Clatskanie Farmers Market Garlic Festival has become a regional event and is really putting Clatskanie on the map. Thanks to everyone who made it possible. We’ll see you next year.”
