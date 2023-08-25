Hundreds of food lovers graced Cope’s Park when the wonderful smell of garlic beckoned.

This was the eighth year of the annual Clatskanie Farmers Market Garlic Festival, and they enjoyed record attendance. Last year, the festival was deemed a success when about 750 people attended. According to event organizers, the event drew 1891 visitors and made almost $40,000 in sales this year.

Garlic Festival 2
Garlic Festival 3

Some of the sights from around the 2023 Garlic Festival in Cope’s Park.
Garlic 4

Hand made garlic garlands. 
(0) comments

