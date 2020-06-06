Columbia County should receive a share of $247 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
The funding is now available to support Oregonians and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oregon Legislative Emergency Board approved the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund on Friday, June 5.
Congress allocated funding to states through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act as one of 46 different funding streams. The CARES Act is a $2 trillion economic relief package designed to protect citizen from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
“Today, the Legislature responded on behalf of Oregonians who are in desperate need of help,” House Speaker Tina Kotek said. “We sent meaningful support to renters, families with young children, and workers in need. But we have a lot more to do. We need Congress to step up and provide more direct support to the people and small businesses that need it most. The scale of this economic crisis is too big for Congress to not act soon.”
“What we did today was a big deal,” Senate President Peter Courtney said. “These funds are going to have far reaching impacts for Oregonians. They are going to help people pay rent, keep the lights on, get their kids to daycare. We’re also helping rural areas by investing in expanding broadband and grants to rural hospitals. While we are by no means out of this crisis, today’s actions will help Oregonians get through it.”
The breakdown of the approved funding:
- $75 million to support rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance.
- $10 million in additional support to the Oregon Worker Relief Fund which supports Oregonians who are not otherwise eligible for unemployment benefits.
- $15 million to support individuals having difficulty paying their utility bills.
- $3.5 million to expand access to affordable telephone and broadband service for low-income households.
- $4 million to support survivors of domestic violence.
- $25.6 million to enhance behavioral health services for Oregonians impacted by COVID-19, with a focus on communities of color, Oregon’s federally recognized tribes, and vulnerable populations.
- $30 million in assistance to child care providers.
- $20 million to support the Rural Broadband Capacity Program to support safe distancing practices by connecting schools, health care providers and businesses.
- $50 million for rural hospital stabilization grants.
- $10 million to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for small businesses.
- $3 million in technical assistance to minority and women-owned businesses.
- $1 million for 211 to maintain referral services during the pandemic.
