Local veterans will be receiving special "from the heart" valentine greetings in February.
Over 25 volunteers gathered at Rainier Senior Center Tuesday, Jan. 17 for RSVP’s 7th annual ‘Valentines for Vets.’
The service project is designed to honor the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Columbia County RSVP is an AmeriCorps Seniors project sponsored locally by Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
"The Rainier volunteers hand-crafted 231 beautiful valentines from the heart to thank veterans for their service to our country," RSVP Director Monica Cade said. "Jenny Hicks from Avamere Living put together bags of candies to give to veterans along with the valentines."
Volunteers and others conducted a second MLK Day of Service project at the Scappoose Senior Center Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Ten volunteers came and created 80 additional valentines," Cade said. "Several volunteers are planning to continue to create valentines at home for the project. George Ray, a veteran, came to the event for the third year. He wanted to give a special valentine to his sweetheart, and Judy Thompson made him a beautiful handmade valentine."
The 2022 My Fair Lady court will help deliver the valentines to veterans throughout Columbia County the first two weeks of February.
"Thank you to all who participated and gave from the heart to show appreciation to our veterans," Cade said.
If you know a veteran that would like to receive a valentine, please email Monica Cade with Columbia County RSVP at cadem@crfr.com
Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) is a nonprofit senior support organization located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. To reach the office, call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp.
