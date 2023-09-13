Former Clatskanie Mayor Diane Pohl has passed away.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said Pohl died Tuesday, Sept. 12, from failing health.
Former Clatskanie Mayor Diane Pohl has passed away.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said Pohl died Tuesday, Sept. 12, from failing health.
"It is with deep sadness that I am announcing that former Mayor Pohl passed away," Hinkelman said in an interview with The Chief Wednesday, Sept. 13. "She was a dynamic woman who always put Clatskanie first and she was passionate about the issues facing the city. She was very involved in the community. She will be missed."
Hinkelman said Pohl hired him as Clatskanie City Manager in 2008.
Pohl was first elected city mayor in 2004. She survived a recall in 2015 and held office until 2017, following her loss to now Mayor Bob Brajcich.
According to Hinkelman, Pohl requested that she have her ashes scattered at Depoe Bay, where she once lived.
