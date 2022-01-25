The Columbia County Cultural Coalition (CCCC) has announce its nonprofit grant recipients for 2022.
The following are the recipients.
- Clatskanie Arts Commission for the “Raymond Carver Writing Festival”
- Clatskanie Farmers’ Market for “Live Music at CFM”
- The Friends of the Clatskanie Public Library for the “Vera Brosgol Author Visit”
- Columbia Chorale of Oregon for an operating costs grant
- Rainier Public Library for “Rain OR Rhyme Poetry Contest”
- Scappoose Public Library District for “Cultural Activity Kits”
The Board of the CCCC congratulates the recipients and wishes them success!
"Each nonprofit requested and received the maximum $2,000 grant, except for the Rainier "Rain OR Rhyme" project, which requested and received $1,300," Columbia County Cultural Coalition Secretary Margaret Trenchard-Smith said.
Approved by the Oregon Cultural Trust in 2006, the CCCC makes grants to promote heritage, arts and humanities in Columbia County.
If you are interested in the CCCC work or in donating to the Oregon Cultural Trust, visit https://columbiacultural.org/.
