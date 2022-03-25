Aided by the essential ingredients of dedication, collaboration, and perseverance, renovations to Clatskanie’s iconic Thomas J. Flippin House, known as the Clatskanie Castle, are nearly complete.
On Wednesday, March 23, Deborah Hazen, vice president and fundraising chair of the Clatskanie Foundation, presented her case for additional renovation funding to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. Following Hazen’s presentation, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve a $20,000 grant for kitchen improvements on the main floor of the castle.
According to Hazen, renovating the kitchen on the building’s main floor will serve a dual purpose, aiding in events catering and cementing the historical structure’s reputation as an asset for tourism.
Pending the project’s successful wrap-up, Hazen said the grand opening of the Thomas J. Flippin House, at 620 SW Tichenor Street, is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.
The Thomas J. Flippin House serves multiple functions, according to Hazen. Clatskanie Senior Center acquired the Thomas J. Flippin House in 1979, and in 2017, the Clatskanie Historical Society moved into the second floor of the castle.
“We’ve been in four different places, none of them permanent. Since this was already kind of a museum, the senior citizens allowed the historical society to move our artifacts and archives into this building,” she said.
Hazen explained that the renovations project stemmed from the collaborative effort of the Clatskanie Senior Center and the Clatskanie Historical Society.
“Then the two organizations combined in 2017 to get a strategic plan, and to get fundraising to start carrying it out,” she said. “The goal was to preserve this house for history, a place to come together for special events, and for seniors and the community as a whole to experience the history of the area.”
According to Hazen, Clatskanie Senior Center relied mainly on private donations to complete a long list of renovations, beginning from basic foundation repairs to upgrading old equipment.
One of the project’s key emphases was to preserve as much of the historical integrity of the building as possible.
Funding
Hazen said she had received upwards of $500,000 for the project, a combination of private donations plus an additional $2,000 from the Columbia County Coalition Grant and $9,800 in federal CARES Act funding.
“We have so far done this project with very little government money,” she said, adding, “Our ability to get grants was negatively affected by COVID-19.”
Hazen said she secured the largest donation by far, $250,000, from the C. Keith Birkenfeld Memorial Trust.
Birkenfeld, a descendant of pioneers and Hazen’s second cousin, dedicated $500,000 to the Clatskanie Foundation to specifically be used for a “bricks and mortar project.”
Upon his passing in 2005, Deborah Hazen applied a portion of the funding to developing what is now known as the Clatskanie Cultural Center, a community events hub, located on Nehalem Street, and the meeting place for the Clatskanie City Council.
As one of Oregon’s 2,000 buildings included on the National Register for Historic Places, Hazen said she and many other community members believe the Thomas J. Flippin House is worth the preservation effort.
Historical significance
A pamphlet for the historical building traces the history of Thomas J. Flippin, from his humble beginnings as a skid greaser to a logging industry tycoon. He and his wife Florence commissioned the Thomas J. Flippin house, also known as “The Castle,” in 1898.
In her explanation of the building’s rich history, Hazen added that the castle changed hands multiple times over the century and once served as a boarding house.
The structure draws on stylistic elements of the Victorian Era and the French Renaissance, Hazen said, adding that its furnishings are a combination of artifacts and replicas.
Pocket doors, bedroom alcoves, and intricately patterned rugs are among the structure’s features unique to the period.
A grandiose vision
“A man’s home is his castle, so I built mine to look like one,” Flippin famously said.
Flippin stayed true to his word.
During a tour of the castle by this reporter, Hazen pointed out various interesting features of the building’s exterior, including a moat and elaborate designs inscribed into the castle walls, two eye-catching features he commissioned.
“(The castle) has this very eclectic shingle work done by Will Flippin, Thomas Flippin’s brother,” Hazen said, gesturing towards the roof. “Here we have a comet, star, and a man on the moon. H.G. Wells was a science fiction writer of that period, and he wrote books called the comet, the star, and the man on the moon. So, I have this theory that they (Flippins) were science fiction fans.”
Flippin’s fascination with castles led to the development of yet another structure that adds a layer to Clatskanie’s rich history as a bustling logging town.
