This month’s lifting of state mask requirements put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting many Oregonians to remove their face coverings.
Oregon health officials are now urging people to seek vaccinations against another circulating virus: influenza.
Oregon is seeing a late-season rise in flu cases – flu season generally peaks around late January or February – as mask requirements for public indoor spaces and schools fall away, making it easier to spread the virus from person to person, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) communicable disease experts.
“The 2020-2021 flu season was virtually non-existent as public health restrictions, such as stay-home orders, mask requirements, and limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, kept flu cases down at record-low levels,” OHA’s Public Health Division Medical Director for Communicable Diseases and Immunizations Paul Cieslak, M.D. said. “Now we’re seeing more cases at a time when the season is usually coming to a close.”
During the week of March 6 to March 12, Oregon reported that 3.1% of influenza tests were positive, compared with 2.5% the week of Feb. 27 to March 5, 1.6% the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, and .6% the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12. During the same week of the 2020-2021 season, a scant .1% of flu tests were positive. The vast majority of flu cases have been influenza A.
Cieslak emphasizes that it’s still not too late to get a flu vaccine, and getting it now, as indoor and outdoor gatherings become more common, can help reverse the surge. Getting vaccinated can also reduce the severity of flu illness even if you get infected.
Anyone ages six months and older should get the flu vaccine, particularly young children, older adults and those who have chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease or metabolic diseases such as diabetes.
Pregnant women should get vaccinated since children younger than six months can’t get the flu vaccine. When a pregnant woman gets the vaccine, it means she not only avoids serious complications during pregnancy, but she also transmits, through the placenta, precious flu antibodies for her unborn child.
The Flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19. That’s why it’s important to get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine, both of which are available from healthcare providers, local health departments and many pharmacies in Oregon.
The flu vaccine is free or low cost with most health insurance plans. To find a flu vaccine clinic, visit www.flu.oregon.gov and use OHA’s flu vaccine locator tool.
Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the flu, according to health officials. Additional ways Oregonians can help prevent the spread of flu include:
- Staying home from work or school when you are sick and limit contact with others.
- Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water; use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may have flu germs on them.
- Avoiding getting coughed and sneezed on.
Influenza, also known as flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
Flu signs and symptoms usually come on suddenly, the CDC states. People who are sick with flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.
For more information, visit OHA’s flu prevention page. Also, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s FluView page for updates on influenza activity around the country.
