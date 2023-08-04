Plant Sale

The plant sale at the Columbia County Fair raised more than $60,000 this year.  

 Courtesy photo from Debbie Ritthaler

The 2023 Columbia County Fair and Rodeo has come and gone, but the proceeds from its annual plant sale will help support the fair and fairgrounds for months to come. 

The annual plant sale features a beautiful variety of flowers and plants grown by Means Nursery in Scappoose, and the proceeds go directly back into supporting the fair and its programs.

