Update posted at 12:05 a.m. April 13
The following is an update from officials concerning fires in Longview that has sent smoke into Columbia County.
On Easter Sunday at 2:37 p.m. a passerby called 911 to report a barkdust fire at Swanson Bark and Wood Products, located at 240 Tennant Way, in Longview.
Swanson’s occupies an 80 acre site that sits off Highway 442 (Tennant Way) literally at the “Entering Longview” welcome sign.
Swanson Bark and Wood Products specializes in taking wood waste and turning it into useful products, including firewood, mulch, barkdust, soils, and even biomass.
Responding to 911 calls at Swanson Bark is not an unusual occurrence because the facility, with its large piles of barkdust and other products off-gas regularly as a natural part of the composting/ decomposition process. Staff at Swanson use temperature probes to assess the risk, and small fires are not uncommon and are generally handled by on-site staff.
While fire units were enroute Cowlitz 911 called the facility and they confirmed they had a surface fire that they were actively attempting to extinguish. During this same time frame Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue was battling a structure fire on Regland Rd.
Shortly after the Swanson dispatch a brush fire was dispatched to Astro Road in rural Kelso, further taxing the regional resources.
When Longview Fire arrived they encountered a large barkdust pile that was burning and spreading to adjacent piles. Strong winds out of the northwest coupled with access issues to the multiple piles of recyclables, smoke and visibility challenges, and the available water supply all created difficult tactics and strategies for firefighters. With the other active fires, staffing was also below normal.
As the fire continued to spread over the entire 80 acre site, buildings, machinery, vehicles, and conveyors were damaged and/or destroyed. Firefighters deployed multiple hand lines and two aerial ladder trucks, flowing in excess of 2.5 million gallons of water in their suppression efforts. The incident commander requested a firefighting helicopter to assist, but none were locally available.
Fire suppression efforts were concluded at approximately 4:00 AM, however, dozens of bark and wood products piles were still smoldering, creating a smoke cloud that continues its wind-driven drift.
Swanson Bark and Wood Products has taken over the overhaul phase of the suppression, utilizing loaders and excavators to move the product while extinguishing. Swanson has also contracted with two helicopter services to aid in full suppression. It is expected that this fire could smolder for days, and if winds pick up, active fire could again be encountered.
Firefighters from Longview, Kalama, Cowlitz Fire District 1, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, and Woodland were utilized to extinguish the blaze. Resources included pumping fire apparatus, ladder trucks, water tenders, and brush rigs. Firefighters have yet to complete an investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time. There were no staff or firefighter injuries reported.
Previous Chief coverage posted at 8:30 a.m. April 13
You can smell and see the smoke in Columbia County this morning.
Smoke from a fire at Swanson Bark & Wood Products in Longview has drifted into Columbia County.
