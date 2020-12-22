Oregon held a special session this week to address several financial needs that have been caused by the pandemic. The state passed legislature for a $800 million package that will provide relief for tenets and landlords, keep roofs over people’s heads by extending the eviction moratorium and provide support for restaurants and bars. Gov. Kate Brown said they also passed a wildfire relief package.
“I called for a special session because it is absolutely critical we get the help to Oregonians who have made the necessary sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Brown said.
Brown also acknowledged the $900 billion pandemic relief package that passed through the United States Congress this week that includes direct stimulus payments to Americans. The bill includes $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with payments phased out for higher incomes. An additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child, similar to the last round of relief payments in the spring of 2020. There is also a $300 per week jobless benefit that will be distributed to individuals on unemployment, which will last until March 2021.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici issued a release addressing the federal relief package Tuesday.
"It is far from perfect, but the relief and funding bill Congress passed contains many items that I fought for, informed by your priorities," Bonamici wrote. The highlights of the package include funding to distribute vaccines, the extension of unemployment, the $600 direct payments to individuals and families, expanded support for small businesses and funding to support broadband access.
"When the new Congress begins in January, I will continue to fight for more robust and frequent direct payments to help individuals and families during the pandemic," she wrote. "I'll also be advocating for funding to help state and local governments, and other unmet needs."
Brown said the federal and state relief packages will aid Oregonians throughout the next months of the pandemic.
“(Both packages) will help carry us through the coming months as we continue to gain traction with our vaccine campaign,” Brown said.
The next steps on that vaccine campaign includes widening distribution of the vaccine to people over 75 and essential workers. Brown noted on Tuesday that educators and various school staff members will be at the top of the list in Oregon’s next round of vaccines.
“Our kids need to know they are number one, and we are doing everything we can to get them back in our classrooms,’ Brown said. “This pandemic has shown us the hard truth that in person instruction is so much more than what we take for its face value. School is where our kids connect with their community, it’s where many kids get meals and much needed support from caring adults.”
Read more about Oregon's legislative session below:
