Following a major vandalism attack on the Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) Fern Hill Station, 73153 Doan Road in Rainier, approximately a year a half ago, the fire agency has developed plans and finances to repair the extensive damage to the building.
“It was pretty much trashed,” CRFR Division Chief Eric Smythe said. “They punched holes in the walls. We found bullet holes as well. The bathrooms were destroyed and much of the equipment was taken.”
The CRFR renovations include new exterior siding on the station, which had been constructed in the 1970s as a location for volunteer firefighters. The station houses a basic life support ambulance and a fire engine.
Other planned renovations include improvements to the upstairs bedroom and the downstairs kitchen and upgrades to the station bathrooms. The CRFR Goble station is also receiving upgrades.
“We are looking in the future to use both the Fern Hill and Goble stations for student firefighters who would be housed there overnight and train at the Rainier station during the day.” Smythe said.
The Fern Hill renovations will cost about $65,000 and the upgrades at the Goble station will be about $55,000, according to Smythe.
CRFR serves approximately 181 square miles. Smythe said the Fern Hill and Goble stations are critical to the fire agency’s overall coverage.
“We are rededicating and reinvesting into the infrastructure of our district to ensure future generations will have solid and presentable fire stations,” he said.
CRFR hosted a re-dedication ceremony at the Fern Hill station on Friday, May 21.
For more information about CRFR, call 503-397-2990
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.