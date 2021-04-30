On April 29, 2021 at about 830 p.m. Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the Rainier area for a possible domestic assault involving a weapon.
When Deputies arrived on scene, they located a 57-year-old man from Deer Island with a stab wound to his groin area.
Deputies and medics dispatched Life Flight to the area while medical aid was being rendered to the victim but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators learned the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival but were able to identify him as 60-year-old Harvey Knight from Deer Island. Investigators put a multi county BOLO (Be on the look out) for the suspect vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was located in the Portland area by Portland Police officers and Knight was taken into custody.
Members of the Columbia County Major Crimes Team are currently investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.