Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier has ruled that the actions by Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley and Oregon State Police Sgt. Chad Drew were justified in a fatal shooting at Grumpy’s Towing in March.

Shooting Scene

Law enforcement members gathered during the investigation in front of the the shooting location, which was taped off during the probe.

“My conclusion is that the action of Sheriff Pixley and Sergeant Drew on March 31 were justified, and that no further action on the part of my office is necessary,” Auxier states in his official findings letter. Read the report from the DA with this story at thechiefnews.com.

