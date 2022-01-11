One person has died in a head-on traffic crash along Highway 30 in Columbia County.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), on Monday, Jan. 10, at approximately 8:51 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 59.
Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white 2021 Toyota Camry, operated by Austin Nash, 28, of Rainier, lost control while negotiating a curve and slid into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a black Ford Explorer, operated by Brendan Smith, 29, of Clatskanie.
Nash suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Smith remained at the scene.
Highway 30 was closed for three hours following the crash.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Columbia River Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
